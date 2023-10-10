Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Located in Portland, Ore., The Gregory features 50,000 square feet of office and retail space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group Inc.)
Genworth Divests of The Gregory Office, Retail Building in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Genworth has completed the sale of The Gregory, an office and retail asset located at 425 NW 10th Ave. in Portland. Jewell Capital purchased the asset for $5.7 million, or $121 per square foot.

Constructed in 2001, The Gregory is part of a larger mixed-use project, including 133 condominiums that were not included in the sale. The acquisition totals 50,000 square feet of improvements with three floors of office space over street-level retail space. At the time of sale, The Gregory was 55 percent occupied by local retailers and a mix of professional office users in a variety of suite sizes.

Darren Tappen, Sean McCarthy and Brandon O’Leary of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.

