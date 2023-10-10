Genworth Divests of The Gregory Office, Retail Building in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Genworth has completed the sale of The Gregory, an office and retail asset located at 425 NW 10th Ave. in Portland. Jewell Capital purchased the asset for $5.7 million, or $121 per square foot.

Constructed in 2001, The Gregory is part of a larger mixed-use project, including 133 condominiums that were not included in the sale. The acquisition totals 50,000 square feet of improvements with three floors of office space over street-level retail space. At the time of sale, The Gregory was 55 percent occupied by local retailers and a mix of professional office users in a variety of suite sizes.

Darren Tappen, Sean McCarthy and Brandon O’Leary of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.