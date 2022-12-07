REBusinessOnline

Genworth Financial Leases 175,000 SF of Office Space at SunTrust Business Center in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Genworth Financial is subleasing the space at SunTrust Business Center in Glen Allen, Va., from Truist Bank.

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Genworth Financial Inc., a publicly traded personal finance firm based in Richmond, has leased approximately 175,000 square feet of office space at SunTrust Business Center, an office campus located at 1011-11013 W. Broad St. in the Richmond suburb of Glen Allen. The firm is subleasing the space from Truist Bank and also signed a direct lease with the landlord, FD Stonewater, that commences at the end of the sublease term.

Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer, as well as Jamie Smith of Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore office, represented Genworth Financial in the lease negotiations. Paul Silver, Brian Berkey and Karla Knight of Thalhimer, as well as Hap Royster and William Woltz of Cushman & Wakefield’s Winston-Salem office, represented Truist Bank. Amy Broderick and Jeffrey Cooke of Thalhimer represented FD Stonewater.

SunTrust Business Center will be the new corporate headquarters for Genworth Financial. Other tenants at the campus include EAB, Wipro, Magellan and Home Care Delivered.

