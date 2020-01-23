Geolo Capital, JW Capital Sell Thompson Hotel in D.C. for $120M

Thompson Washington D.C. offers 225 rooms, three restaurant and bar concepts by Union Square Hospitality Group and 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Geolo Capital and JW Capital Partners have sold Thompson Washington D.C., a 225-room hotel that opened Jan. 8, to Hamburg, Germany-based Union Investment for $120 million. Union Investment agreed to purchase the hotel more than two years before its completion. Geolo and JW Capital Partners developed Thompson Hotel over the past three years. Following the sale, the Geolo and JW Capital Partners joint venture will remain a long-term tenant, leasing the property back from Union Investment and overseeing management of the asset, which will continue to be operated as a Thompson Hotel. The hotel offers three restaurant and bar concepts by Union Square Hospitality Group, in addition to 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Thompson Hotel anchors The Yards, Brookfield Property’s 3 million-square-foot mixed-use development. Bank OZK provided construction financing for the hotel, which is located in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Studios Architecture and Parts and Labor Design NYC designed the hotel, and John Moriarty & Associates provided preconstruction and general contracting services for the project.