George Comfort & Sons Completes Renovation of 925,000 SF Manhattan Office Tower

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

135-W.-50th.-St.-Manhattan

The main entrance of the building at 135 W. 50th St. in Manhattan now offers a through-block connection from West 50th to West 51st streets.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based landlord George Comfort & Sons has completed the renovation of 135 W. 50th St., a 925,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Manhattan. Global architecture firm Gensler designed the project, which included the reimagining of the lobby and entrance, as well as the creation of a new tenant amenity center. This 20,000-square-foot space features collaborative workspaces, executive conference rooms, a game room, lounges and a bar area. George Comfort & Sons also installed wellness features such as touchless entry at main entrances, facial recognition software at security turnstiles, an upgraded air filtration system and touchless fixtures in all common area bathrooms.

