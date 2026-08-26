George Comfort & Sons Underway on Renovation of 350,000 SF Office Building in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Local owner-operator George Comfort & Sons is underway on the renovation of 44 Wall Street, a 350,000-square-foot office building in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Gensler, the project will feature a reimagined lobby and a new, 13,000-square-foot tenant amenity center with conference facilities and a café, as well as elevated retail space. Renovations are expected to be complete before the end of the year. George Comfort & Sons owns the 24-story building, which was originally constructed in 1927, in partnership with Gaedeke Group.