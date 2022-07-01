REBusinessOnline

George Oliver Acquires Biltmore Commerce Center in Phoenix, Plans $52M Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Office, Western

George Oliver Design has a $52 million renovated planned for the 260,878-square-foot Biltmore Commerce Center in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based George Oliver has purchased Biltmore Commerce Center, a landmark office building in the Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor. A joint venture between Lincoln Property Co. and Oaktree Capital Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 3200 E. Camelback Road, the 260,878-square-foot Biltmore Commerce Center features a three-story central atrium, large floorplates, multiple common areas and outdoor amenity spaces, conference facilities and a bronze-colored metal building exterior.

George Oliver will deploy more than $52 million in capital improvements at the three-story building. George Oliver Design leads the architectural team. Ryan Timpani of JLL wills serve as the project’s leasing broker, while Arcadia Management Group will serve as the onsite property manager.

Ben Geelan and Will Mast of JLL represented the sellers in the deal.

