7272-E-Indian-School-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ
The 165,220-square-foot office building at 7272 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale, Ariz., will be redeveloped, along with 4141 and 4167 N. Scottsdale Road, in a George Oliver experiential office campus.
George Oliver, Ascentris Purchase 165,220 SF Office Building in Scottsdale, Arizona for $42.2M

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based developer George Oliver, in partnership with Ascentris, has acquired 7272 East Indian School Road, a 165,220-square-foot office building in the Old Town neighborhood of Scottsdale, for $42.2 million. The purchase, which follows the partnership’s mid-2024 acquisition of 4141 and 4167 N. Scottsdale Road, expands the companies’ Old Town Scottsdale footprint to more than 350,000 square feet.

The partnership plans to redevelop the properties into a new trademark George Oliver experiential office campus. The Old Town assemblage occupies approximately 6 acres at the corner of Scottsdale and Indian School roads. Design concepts for the campus are underway, with renovations slated to begin in 2025. The design and architecture for the new Old Town Scottsdale assemblage is being led by George Oliver Design.

JLL’s Ben Geelan, Will Mast, Jack Miller and Gigi Martin represented the seller in the acquisition.

