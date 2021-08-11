REBusinessOnline

George Oliver Completes Sale of $56.5M Office Redevelopment in Phoenix, Arizona

CASA-Phoenix

CASA also includes a dog park and a two-story dining experience with dedicated food truck parking, shaded outdoor dining and outdoor game and lounge areas.

PHOENIX — George Oliver, a Phoenix-based developer, has completed the sale of CASA, a Class A office building in Phoenix for $56.5 million. At $312 per square foot, the sales price sets a new record for the Piestewa Peak submarket. The buyer was Macquarie Asset Management. JLL’s Benjamin Geelan and Brian Ackerman represented George Oliver in the transaction. A final lease-up initiative this summer brought the building to being fully committed, notably the new Mediacom headquarters relocation from North Carolina and new offices for D.R. Horton and CrossCountry Mortgage. George Oliver purchased CASA, formerly known as Catalina Terraces, in 2018.

