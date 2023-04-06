George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based developer George Oliver has unveiled plans for Bond, a $52 million renovation that will transform the Biltmore Commerce Center in Phoenix into a hospitality-inspired office experience.

Bond is George Oliver’s sixth experiential office project in the Valley. Located at 3200 E. Camelback Road, the property offers prime access to restaurants, retail and executive housing. Bond totals 287,000 square feet in three stories, with office space bordering a corresponding three-story central atrium.

Through its renovation, George Oliver plans elevate the space with one of the market’s most extensive amenity packages, including a conference center, co-working space, two-story fitness center, cocktail speakeasy, and a full-service coffee, cocktail and food service bar.