George Smith Partners Arranges $120.1M Loan for Da Vinci Apartments in Los Angeles

Da Vinci Apartments in Los Angeles features 526 units, a basketball court, conference room, business room, heated swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a residential complex in downtown Los Angeles. Gary Tenzer and Dasha Savchenko of George Smith Partners advised the undisclosed borrower. The loan features a fixed rate for 10 years at 4.38 percent with interest-only payments for the first seven years.

The five- and six-story multifamily community offers 526 units, a professional basketball court, conference room, business center, heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, dry sauna and tanning beds. At the time of financing, the property was 98 percent occupied.