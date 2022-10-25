REBusinessOnline

George Smith Partners Arranges $120.1M Loan for Da Vinci Apartments in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Da-Vinci-Apts-Los-Angeles-CA

Da Vinci Apartments in Los Angeles features 526 units, a basketball court, conference room, business room, heated swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a residential complex in downtown Los Angeles. Gary Tenzer and Dasha Savchenko of George Smith Partners advised the undisclosed borrower. The loan features a fixed rate for 10 years at 4.38 percent with interest-only payments for the first seven years.

The five- and six-story multifamily community offers 526 units, a professional basketball court, conference room, business center, heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, dry sauna and tanning beds. At the time of financing, the property was 98 percent occupied.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  