George Smith Partners Arranges $39.4M in Acquisition Financing for Office Campus in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Office, Western

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. — George Smith Partners (GSP) has arranged two loans totaling $39.4 million in acquisition financing for a five-building office campus in Laguna Hills. Situated on 16 acres, the properties are located at 23332, 23382 and 23422 Mill Creek Drive and 2441 and 24461 Ridge Route Drive.

The first loan included $24.8 million of non-recourse, seven-year, fixed-rate CMBS debt for the purchase of three office buildings that are 84 percent leased and total 158,000 square feet. GSP sourced a lender that was able to close with a complicated Delaware Statutory Trust equity structure in a tight timeframe.

The second loan was $14.6 million in non-recourse, 75 percent loan-to-value bridge financing for the acquisition of two buildings that are 79 percent leased and total 66,000 square feet. GSP identified a lender that could provide a flexible 24-month loan term with three 12-month extensions.

Steve Bram, David Pascale, Nick Rogers and Allison Higgins of GSP advised on the financing. Further details on the sales, including buyer, seller and price, were not disclosed.