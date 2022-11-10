REBusinessOnline

George Smith Partners Arranges $39.4M in Acquisition Financing for Office Campus in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Office, Western

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. — George Smith Partners (GSP) has arranged two loans totaling $39.4 million in acquisition financing for a five-building office campus in Laguna Hills. Situated on 16 acres, the properties are located at 23332, 23382 and 23422 Mill Creek Drive and 2441 and 24461 Ridge Route Drive.

The first loan included $24.8 million of non-recourse, seven-year, fixed-rate CMBS debt for the purchase of three office buildings that are 84 percent leased and total 158,000 square feet. GSP sourced a lender that was able to close with a complicated Delaware Statutory Trust equity structure in a tight timeframe.

The second loan was $14.6 million in non-recourse, 75 percent loan-to-value bridge financing for the acquisition of two buildings that are 79 percent leased and total 66,000 square feet. GSP identified a lender that could provide a flexible 24-month loan term with three 12-month extensions.

Steve Bram, David Pascale, Nick Rogers and Allison Higgins of GSP advised on the financing. Further details on the sales, including buyer, seller and price, were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  