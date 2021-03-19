George Smith Partners Arranges $45.6M Loan for Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach

Posted on by in California, Loans, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach features 106,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — George Smith Partners has arranged $45.6 million in bridge financing on behalf of DJM Capital for the recapitalization of Lido Marina Village, a multi-block, waterfront retail and office property on Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.

Lido Marina Village features 106,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space in 14 separate structures, including waterfront retail and restaurant space, as well as 47 boat slips. Current tenants include Nobu, Malibu Farm, Elysse Walker, LoveShakeFancy, Serena & Lily and Jenni Kayne.

Steve Bram, David Pascale and Patrick O’Donnell of George Smith Partners secured the financing. Arc Capital Partners is an equity partner in the transaction.

Since acquiring the asset in 2013, DJM has implemented extensive renovations to the property and rebranded Lido Marketplace as a boutique and restaurant destination.