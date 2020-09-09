REBusinessOnline

George Smith Partners Secures $31.5M Construction Loan for Workforce Housing Project in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Oscar will feature 240 units.

SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — George Smith Partners has secured a $31.5 million loan for the construction of The Oscar, a 240-unit workforce housing project in Sheboygan. Green Street Real Estate Ventures was the borrower. Kyle Howerton of George Smith Partners sourced the debt through Colliers Funding. BMO Harris is the equity partner for the project. Construction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  