George Smith Partners Secures $31.5M Construction Loan for Workforce Housing Project in Sheboygan, Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — George Smith Partners has secured a $31.5 million loan for the construction of The Oscar, a 240-unit workforce housing project in Sheboygan. Green Street Real Estate Ventures was the borrower. Kyle Howerton of George Smith Partners sourced the debt through Colliers Funding. BMO Harris is the equity partner for the project. Construction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2021.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.