George Smith Partners Secures $31.5M Construction Loan for Workforce Housing Project in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Oscar will feature 240 units.

SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — George Smith Partners has secured a $31.5 million loan for the construction of The Oscar, a 240-unit workforce housing project in Sheboygan. Green Street Real Estate Ventures was the borrower. Kyle Howerton of George Smith Partners sourced the debt through Colliers Funding. BMO Harris is the equity partner for the project. Construction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2021.