REBusinessOnline

George Smith Partners Secures $46M Construction Loan for 400-Unit Multifamily Property in Bozeman, Montana

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Montana, Multifamily, Western

BOZEMAN, MONT. — George Smith Partners has secured a $46 million construction loan for the phased development of 400 apartment units located within an Opportunity Zone in Bozeman. The borrower is Roundhouse Development.

Jonathan Lee and Paul Monsen of George Smith Partners secured the financing for the borrower. For the first 268 units, the loan is priced at a sub 3 percent rate. Construction of the first phase is expected to finish in late 2023, at which time the construction on the remaining 132 units will begin.

