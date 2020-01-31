George Smith Partners Secures $56M in Financing for Scottsdale Curio Hotel Development

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The Davies Group at Los Angeles-based George Smith Partners arranged a total of $56 million in structured financing on behalf of Opwest Partners for its development of Scottsdale Curio, a lifestyle hotel in Scottsdale.

The financing comprised a $20 million placement of joint venture equity from Argosy Real Estate Partners and $36 million of senior construction debt from Wells Fargo Bank. Malcolm Davies, Zachary Streit, Evan Kinne, Alexander Rossinsky, Rachael Lewis and Aiden Moran of George Smith Partners sourced the financing for Opwest.

Located at 7501 E. Camelback Road, the six-story, 97,058-square-foot hotel will feature 169 guest rooms, a subterranean parking garage, restaurant, lounge, indoor/outdoor fitness center, and amenity deck with pool and bar. Construction is slated to begin this summer.