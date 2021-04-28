George Smith Partners Secures $58M in Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Project in Culver City, California

The new development in Culver City, Calif., will features 139 apartments, including 14 affordable units, a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and 1,969 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — George Smith Partners has secured $42 million in senior construction debt from a life insurance company capital provider and assisted in obtaining $16 million in preferred equity for a seven-story mixed-use development in Culver City. The borrower is GR Properties USA.

The development will feature 139 apartments, including 14 affordable units, in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center, as well as 1,969 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Antonio Hachem of George Smith Partners led the team that secured the non-recourse construction financing for the borrower.