George Smith Secures $26M Construction Loan for SFR Project in Fort Myers, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The new 130 single-family rental development in Fort Myers is slated for completion by the end of 2022.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — George Smith Partners has secured a $26 million construction loan for a new 130 single-family rental development in Fort Myers. Ed Steffelin, Evan Kinne, Jonathan Lee, Shahin Yazdi and Paul Monsen of George Smith Partners secured the financing on behalf of the developer, Soltura Development Group.

The entire project is slated for completion by the end of 2022. The new development will be a part of The Forum, a 706-acre master planned community adjacent to Top Golf and located on the eastern side of Fort Myers. The community features restaurants, retail, office, medical, assisted living and residential communities.

George Smith Partners secured the construction debt at a 70 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A Kansas-based bank, Equity Bank, provided the loan.

Soltura is a Naples, Fla.-based real estate development company that focuses on residential, hospitality, restaurants/bars and commercial projects. George Smith Partners is a Los Angeles-based provider of capital market advisory services to the commercial real estate industry. The firm specializes in arranging financing for commercial and multifamily properties, including acquisition, construction, bridge and permanent loans.