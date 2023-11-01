Wednesday, November 1, 2023
The life sciences project at 707 Eleventh Ave. on Manhattan's Far West Side is slated for a 2026 delivery.
DevelopmentLife SciencesNew YorkNortheast

Georgetown Co., Beacon Capital to Develop 185,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between The Georgetown Co. and Beacon Capital Partners will develop a 185,000-square-foot life sciences facility at 707 Eleventh Ave. on Manhattan’s Far West Side. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the seven-story facility will house lab, research and office space, as well as private terraces, conference facilities and a lobby with a café and wine bar. Additional eco-friendly and wellness features will include bike storage and locker rooms, LEED Gold certification and rooftop solar panels. Completion is slated for 2026. JLL will market the facility for lease.

