Georgetown Co. Signs Tenants to 200,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Manhattan

The life sciences building at 787 11th Ave. in Manhattan totals roughly 200,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer The Georgetown Co. has signed leases with two tenants to bring its 200,000-square-foot life sciences project at 787 11th Ave. on Manhattan’s Far West Side. The property is now fully preleased. Healthcare provider Mount Sinai signed a long-term lease for 165,000 square feet, and scientist and designer Neri Oxman inked a deal to operate a 36,000-square-foot space. The property houses space for lab, office, research and biomedical uses.