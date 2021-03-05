Georgetown Co. Signs Tenants to 200,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer The Georgetown Co. has signed leases with two tenants to bring its 200,000-square-foot life sciences project at 787 11th Ave. on Manhattan’s Far West Side. The property is now fully preleased. Healthcare provider Mount Sinai signed a long-term lease for 165,000 square feet, and scientist and designer Neri Oxman inked a deal to operate a 36,000-square-foot space. The property houses space for lab, office, research and biomedical uses.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.