Georgetown, RocaPoint Provide Updates for Campus 244 Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District

DUNWOODY, GA. — The Georgetown Co. and RocaPoint Partners have provided updates for Campus 244, a 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Situated adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station, Campus 244 will feature the redeveloped Palladium office building, the Element by Westin Atlanta Perimeter hotel and several dining options.

The developers recently welcomed Insight Global and Beon to the Palladium building and topped off the hotel, which will open this fall along with its dining concepts The Spruce Social House and Stäge Kitchen & Bar. The duo also plans to open CT Cantina & Taqueria at Campus 244 this summer.

Additionally, Georgetown and RocaPoint have announced Phase II of the development — a six-story office building dubbed The Stacks. The 300,000-square-foot property is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to feature oversized windows and private outdoor space on all six levels. The construction timeline for Phase II was not disclosed.

Aileen Almassy, Will Porter and Rob Kuppersmith of Cushman & Wakefield handle office leasing efforts at Campus 244, and Steve Yenser with Yenser Co. manages retail leasing.