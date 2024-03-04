Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phase II of Campus 244 in Dunwoody, Ga., will feature The Stacks, a 300,000-square-foot office property that will offer private outdoor space on all six levels.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseSoutheast

Georgetown, RocaPoint Provide Updates for Campus 244 Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District

by John Nelson

DUNWOODY, GA. — The Georgetown Co. and RocaPoint Partners have provided updates for Campus 244, a 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Situated adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station, Campus 244 will feature the redeveloped Palladium office building, the Element by Westin Atlanta Perimeter hotel and several dining options.

The developers recently welcomed Insight Global and Beon to the Palladium building and topped off the hotel, which will open this fall along with its dining concepts The Spruce Social House and Stäge Kitchen & Bar. The duo also plans to open CT Cantina & Taqueria at Campus 244 this summer.

Additionally, Georgetown and RocaPoint have announced Phase II of the development — a six-story office building dubbed The Stacks. The 300,000-square-foot property is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to feature oversized windows and private outdoor space on all six levels. The construction timeline for Phase II was not disclosed.

Aileen Almassy, Will Porter and Rob Kuppersmith of Cushman & Wakefield handle office leasing efforts at Campus 244, and Steve Yenser with Yenser Co. manages retail leasing.

You may also like

Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in...

ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Complete 1,086-Bed Student Housing...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store...

Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park...

Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping...

Beach Co. Breaks Ground on The Charles Residential...

Olnick, Fisher Underway on Redevelopment of 1 MSF...