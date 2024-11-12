Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Trammell Crow Co. delivered Science Square Labs, the first speculative life sciences building in Atlanta's history, in April 2024.
Georgia Department of Agriculture Signs 11,129 SF Lease at New Life Sciences Tower in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA), via the Georgia State Properties Commission, has signed an 11,129-square-foot lease at Science Square Labs in Atlanta. The 13-story, 368,258-square-foot life sciences building is an anchor of Georgia Tech’s Science Square innovation district, a mixed-use development that spans 18 acres near campus and will include retail space and The Grace Residences apartment tower.

Trammell Crow Co. delivered Science Square Labs, the first speculative life sciences building in the city’s history, in April 2024. The GDA will occupy pre-built lab and office space on the building’s 11th floor. Eric Ross, Jessica Doyle and Graham Little of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, while Erik Weiss and Kari Downing with Savills represented the tenant.

The organization joins national life sciences incubator Portal Innovations, which leased 33,000 square feet at Science Square Labs this past summer.

