Georgia Nut Co. Renews 123,000 SF Industrial Lease in Skokie, Illinois

Georgia Nut occupies space at 7500 Linder Ave.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Georgia Nut Co., a manufacturer of nuts and candy, has renewed its 123,000-square-foot industrial lease at 7500 Linder Ave. in Skokie. The industrial food processing facility features eight docks, 9,000 square feet of office space, a retail store and a clear height of 23 feet. Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers International represented the owner, LINK. The lease enables Georgia Nut to receive tenant improvements for its operations.