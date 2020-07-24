REBusinessOnline

Georgia Nut Co. Renews 123,000 SF Industrial Lease in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Georgia Nut occupies space at 7500 Linder Ave.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Georgia Nut Co., a manufacturer of nuts and candy, has renewed its 123,000-square-foot industrial lease at 7500 Linder Ave. in Skokie. The industrial food processing facility features eight docks, 9,000 square feet of office space, a retail store and a clear height of 23 feet. Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers International represented the owner, LINK. The lease enables Georgia Nut to receive tenant improvements for its operations.

