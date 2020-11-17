Georgia-Pacific Opens Expansion of $100M Dixie Manufacturing Facility in Kentucky

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Georgia-Pacific, a manufacturer of paper and wood products, has opened a $100 million Dixie manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. Georgia-Pacific began the expansion in 2019. The project included adding an 80,000-square-foot operations building, a new industrial printer and additional plate-forming presses. More than 70 full-time jobs were added due to the expansion, bringing the number of employees at the plant to more than 200. The plant was originally built in 1991. The facility accounts for approximately 25 percent of all paper plates and bowls that Georgia-Pacific produces. The Atlanta-based company also operates a plant in Lexington, Ky.