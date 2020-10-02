Georgia-Pacific to Break Ground on $285M Gypsum Production Facility Near Sweetwater, Texas

Georgia-Pacific's new $285 million production plant will be located adjacent to the company’s existing plant on Highway 1856 in Nolan County.

SWEETWATER, TEXAS — Georgia-Pacific has announced plans to break ground on a $285 million production plant for the company’s gypsum division near Sweetwater. The new facility will be located adjacent to the company’s existing plant on Highway 1856 in Nolan County.

Georgia-Pacific’s gypsum division produces a variety of products used in residential and commercial construction, including sub-floors, exterior sheathing, drywall, roofing and fire doors. The two operations combined will be capable of supplying customers and distribution partners with more than 1 billion square feet of products each year.

“The demand for our diverse gypsum products continues to be strong, especially in Texas,” says Brent Paugh, president of Georgia-Pacific gypsum. “By having two production lines in Nolan County, Georgia-Pacific can strengthen its capacity to meet our growing customer needs in Texas’ residential, commercial and industrial construction.”

Construction on the new facility is set to begin immediately with completion slated for late 2022. Once operational, the new plant will employ approximately 120 full-time employees. The existing Sweetwater facility employs 115 people with an annual payroll of approximately $9.9 million and is one of 12 Georgia-Pacific manufacturing facilities in Texas. Further details on the design of the new development were undisclosed.

Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels, napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, non-woven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. The company’s roster of consumer brands includes Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Sparkle, Mardi Gras and Vanity Fair.

— Katie Sloan