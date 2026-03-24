Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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The 104-acre Gainesville Inland Port is set to open in northeast Georgia on May 4, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)
CivicDevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Georgia Ports Authority to Open $134M Gainesville Inland Port in May

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, GA. — The Georgia Ports Authority plans to open the Gainesville Inland Port, a $134 million inland port in the northeast Georgia city of Gainesville, on May 4, 2026. The 104-acre project will give manufacturers and suppliers in the region an alternative to a 600-mile roundtrip truck route by providing direct Norfolk Southern rail service between the inland port and the Port of Savannah. The Georgia Ports Authority estimates that the new inland port will replace approximately 26,000 roundtrip truck routes in the inland port’s first year of operation.

The Gainesville Inland Port, formerly known as the Blue Ridge Connector, will have an annual capacity of 200,000 containers. The Georgia Ports Authority is currently executing a nearly $5 billion infrastructure investment plan over the next decade to expand berths, yards, gates, inland ports and rail capacity for the state’s port network, headlined by the Port of Savannah.

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