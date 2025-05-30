Georgia Tech Repositions Biltmore Building in Midtown Atlanta as Strategic Hub in Tech Square

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) has launched The Biltmore at Tech Square, a 286,931-square-foot mixed-use building located within the larger 2.5 million-square-foot Tech Square innovation district of Midtown Atlanta.

The Biltmore building originally opened in 1924 as a grand hotel before transitioning to office space in the 1990s. The property housed the first radio station in Atlanta. Georgia Tech purchased the property in 2016. The school has tapped Collaborative Real Estate, helmed by David Tyndall, an original co-developer of Tech Square, to oversee the Biltmore’s redevelopment.

The reimagined Biltmore houses more than 100,000 square feet of Georgia Tech’s innovation sector, including the CREATE-X headquarters (Georgia Tech’s flagship student startup accelerator); Quadrant-i (Georgia Tech’s gateway for launching research-driven ventures); Office of Technology Licensing; VentureLab (home of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Southeast hub); Startup Scaling Platform; Corporate Engagement Office; and the Venture Investment Hub, as well as additional strategic partners.

“Atlanta is becoming the startup capital of the South, and this next chapter for The Biltmore strengthens our momentum,” says Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We are bringing together the people, places and resources to accelerate Atlanta’s growth as a world-class tech and innovation ecosystem.”

Upon completion, Tech Square will feature more than 35 corporate innovation centers and 30 Georgia Tech labs and programs, as well as the CODA building. Two new towers will also open at Tech Square in 2026, which will expand Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business and the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering.