Georgia Tech to Break Ground on $117M Residence Hall Development in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Southeast, Student Housing

The new residence hall will be Georgia Tech’s first new construction since 2005.

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents has approved a $117 million residence hall development on the Georgia Tech campus in Midtown Atlanta. The 191,000-square-foot community will offer 850 beds alongside collaborative learning spaces, community lounges and group kitchens.

The project is being built to accommodate first-year student enrollment growth over the next 10 years, and to help relocate students during planned renovations to the university’s existing housing.

The residence hall will be Georgia Tech’s first new construction since 2005 when 10th and Home opened according to Kasey Helton of Georgia Tech’s Campus Services division. Completion on the project is scheduled for fall 2026.





