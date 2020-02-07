Georgia World Congress Center Authority Opens Exhibit Hall Following $55M Renovation

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has opened Exhibit Hall BC, a 100,000-square-foot expansion creating more than 1 million square feet of contiguous exhibition space within Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. The project’s budget was $55 million. The expansion brings Georgia World Congress Center’s total exhibit hall space to more than 1.4 million square feet. GWCCA reports that more than 20 events have already booked a spot in the new exhibit space, with dates stretching into 2030. Georgia World Congress Center is situated within a mile of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park, CNN Studios, State Farm Arena, Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola. Atlanta-based general contractor Holder Construction Co. completed the expansion in 18 months.