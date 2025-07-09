Geosam Capital Receives Approval for 1,300-Acre Master-Planned Development in Metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, GA. — Geosam Capital, a family-owned residential and commercial real estate development firm, has received final zoning and development agreement approval from the Henry County Board of Commissioners for The Grove. The nearly 1,300-acre master-planned community will feature more than 6,000 residential units and 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, as well as 150 acres of greenspace, 35 pocket parks and eight miles of trails.

Geosam Capital plans to build The Grove across multiple phases, beginning with road improvements from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), water and wastewater upgrades and the first residential lots. The construction timeline was not released. The development will be situated 22 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and near EchoPark Speedway.