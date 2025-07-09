Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseSoutheast

Geosam Capital Receives Approval for 1,300-Acre Master-Planned Development in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

HENRY COUNTY, GA. — Geosam Capital, a family-owned residential and commercial real estate development firm, has received final zoning and development agreement approval from the Henry County Board of Commissioners for The Grove. The nearly 1,300-acre master-planned community will feature more than 6,000 residential units and 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, as well as 150 acres of greenspace, 35 pocket parks and eight miles of trails.

Geosam Capital plans to build The Grove across multiple phases, beginning with road improvements from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), water and wastewater upgrades and the first residential lots. The construction timeline was not released. The development will be situated 22 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and near EchoPark Speedway.

You may also like

Greystar, Ole Miss to Develop Two Residence Halls...

Liquidia Signs 70,000 SF Life Sciences Lease at...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures $39M Construction Financing for...

Gorney Realty Acquires 90,000 SF Office Building in...

Capstone Advisors Completes $1M Renovation of Mission Escondido...

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Seniors Housing Development Is a Worthwhile Investment Despite...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 498,798 SF Spec...

KeyBank Provides $47M in Construction Financing for Affordable...