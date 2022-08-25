Gerdom Realty Completes Lease-up of Retail Center in Livonia, Michigan
LIVONIA, MICH. — Gerdom Realty & Investment has completed the lease-up of Century Plaza in Livonia. Marco’s Pizza leased the final 2,000 square feet remaining at the retail center, which is located at the northeast corner of Five Mile and Newburgh roads. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty represented the landlord, Kimco Realty Corp. Gordon Denha of CBRE represented the tenant.
