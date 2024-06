DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MICH. — Gerdom Realty & Investment has brokered the sale of a 12,000-square-foot commercial building in the western Detroit suburb of Dearborn Heights. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located on Van Born Road just east of Telegraph Road. Jack Melton and Michael Murphy of Gerdom represented the undisclosed seller. Ali Elkhalil of Own It Realty represented the buyer, which plans to convert the building into use for a towing company.