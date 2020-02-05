REBusinessOnline

Gerdom Realty Negotiates Sale of 23,000 SF Retail Center in Livonia, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Livonia Crossroads is located at the southeast corner of Middlebelt and Plymouth roads.

LIVONIA, MICH. — Gerdom Realty has negotiated the sale of Livonia Crossroads for an undisclosed price. The 23,000-square-foot retail center is located at the southeast corner of Middlebelt and Plymouth roads in Livonia, a western suburb of Detroit. Tenants include MedPost Urgent Care, Disc Replay and Sprint. Tjader Gerdom, Larry Siedell and Michael Murphy of Gerdom represented both parties in the sale. A local investor purchased the asset. Gerdom retains leasing responsibilities for the center.

