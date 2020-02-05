Gerdom Realty Negotiates Sale of 23,000 SF Retail Center in Livonia, Michigan
LIVONIA, MICH. — Gerdom Realty has negotiated the sale of Livonia Crossroads for an undisclosed price. The 23,000-square-foot retail center is located at the southeast corner of Middlebelt and Plymouth roads in Livonia, a western suburb of Detroit. Tenants include MedPost Urgent Care, Disc Replay and Sprint. Tjader Gerdom, Larry Siedell and Michael Murphy of Gerdom represented both parties in the sale. A local investor purchased the asset. Gerdom retains leasing responsibilities for the center.
