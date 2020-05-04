REBusinessOnline

German Kebab Chain to Open First U.S. Restaurant at American Dream, Franchise 350 More Over Seven Years

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Fast casual dining chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) plans to open its first U.S. restaurant at American Dream, a 3.7 million-square-foot retail and entertainment destination in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Over the next seven years, GDK also plans to open 350 more franchised stores across the United States, primarily in malls, shopping centers and central business districts. The company already operates more than 70 stores in Europe and the Middle East. GDK restaurants typically range from approximately 1,300 to 3,000 square feet in size. Joseph Aquino Commercial Real Estate Services LLC represented GDK in the lease negotiations. Canadian shopping mall developer Triple Five Group owns American Dream.

