Thursday, December 21, 2023
German Luxury Watch Manufacturer to Open at Chicago’s Shops at Tribune Tower

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — A. Lange & Söhne, a German luxury watch manufacturer, has signed a lease for 1,409 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago. The retailer’s location will be positioned on Michigan Avenue on the corner overlooking Pioneer Court, which was redeveloped by CIM Group and Golub & Co. The area between Tribune Tower and the neighboring Apple store features space for locals and visitors to gather and shop. The A. Lange & Söhne boutique is slated to open in 2024 and will join the Musuem of Ice Cream, Foxtrot Market, Blue Bottle Coffee, Rowan and Krewe. The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail space that anchors the ground floor of the 36-story, 740,000-square-foot Tribune Tower. CIM Group and Golub & Co. transformed the property into 162 luxury condos.

