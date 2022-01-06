REBusinessOnline

Gerrity Group Divests of Fallbrook Mercantile Center Near San Diego for $27.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Fallbrook-Mercantile-Center-Fallbrook-CA

Major Market is the anchor tenant of the 70,411-square-foot Fallbrook Mercantile Center in Fallbrook, Calif.

FALLBROOK, CALIF. — Gerrity Group has completed the disposition of Fallbrook Mercantile Center, a 70,411-square-foot retail center in Fallbrook. A private investor acquired the asset for $27.2 million.

Major Market anchors the property, which is situated on 6.5 acres at 713, 825, 833 and 835-855 S. Main Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 96.8 percent occupied. Other tenants include Anytime Fitness, Denny’s, Sherwin-Williams, H&R Block, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Burger King, United Studios of Self Defense, Bella Dental Group and Pho House and Grill.

Gleb Lvovich, Bryan Ley and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  