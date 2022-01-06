Gerrity Group Divests of Fallbrook Mercantile Center Near San Diego for $27.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Major Market is the anchor tenant of the 70,411-square-foot Fallbrook Mercantile Center in Fallbrook, Calif.

FALLBROOK, CALIF. — Gerrity Group has completed the disposition of Fallbrook Mercantile Center, a 70,411-square-foot retail center in Fallbrook. A private investor acquired the asset for $27.2 million.

Major Market anchors the property, which is situated on 6.5 acres at 713, 825, 833 and 835-855 S. Main Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 96.8 percent occupied. Other tenants include Anytime Fitness, Denny’s, Sherwin-Williams, H&R Block, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Burger King, United Studios of Self Defense, Bella Dental Group and Pho House and Grill.

Gleb Lvovich, Bryan Ley and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.