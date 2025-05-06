Gerspacher Real Estate Group Joins CORFAC International as Cleveland/Akron Representative

MEDINA, OHIO — Gerspacher Real Estate Group, a privately owned commercial real estate firm based in Medina, has joined CORFAC International, a global network of independently owned commercial real estate firms. As the CORFAC representative for the Cleveland and Akron markets, Gerspacher will connect local clients to national and international opportunities — and vice versa. Gerspacher, a family-owned firm, specializes in brokerage, investment and development.

“This partnership with CORFAC opens up a wealth of resources enabling us to serve even more clients who are looking for real estate solutions in Northeast Ohio,” says Troy Gerspacher, president. “In addition, we will be able to facilitate transactions for northeastern Ohio businesses looking to rent or buy in other parts of the country or world.”