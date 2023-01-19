REBusinessOnline

Gettys Group Breaks Ground on $45M Hotel Renovation in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of one of the interior amenity spaces at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. As part of a comprehensive capital improvement program, ownership is also revising its food-and-beverage offerings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Gettys Group Cos., a Chicago-based hotel design and development firm, has broken ground on the $45 million renovation of the 403-room Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The hotel originally opened in 1974 and also offers 25 suites. The capital improvement program will upgrade all the bedding, furniture and bathrooms of all guestrooms and expand the number of suites to 37. In addition, the project team will upgrade the entryway, lobby and amenity spaces, which include private and conference-style workspaces and 30,000 square feet of event space. Lastly, ownership will introduce a revamped lineup of food-and-beverage offerings. Completion is slated for the fall. Dallas-based HKS Architects designed the renovation, and an entity doing business as 1701 Commerce Acquisitions owns the property.

