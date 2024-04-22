Monday, April 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sheraton-Fort-Worth-Downtown-Hotel
The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel totals 403 rooms. The property was built in 1974.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Gettys Group Completes $50M Hotel Renovation in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Gettys Group Cos., a Chicago-based hotel design and development firm, has completed the $50 million renovation of the 403-room Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The hotel originally opened in 1974. The capital improvement program upgraded all the bedding, furniture and bathrooms of all guestrooms and expanded the number of suites from 25 to 37. In addition, the project team upgraded the entryway, lobby and amenity spaces, which include private and conference-style workspaces and 30,000 square feet of event space. Lastly, ownership introduced a revamped lineup of food-and-beverage offerings. Dallas-based HKS Architects designed the renovation, and an entity doing business as 1701 Commerce Acquisitions owns the hotel.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on 761-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 347-Unit Oak House Apartments...

Dallas Stars to Develop 225,000 SF Multi-Sport Training...

Austin Pickle Ranch to Open 50,000 SF Pickleball...

Coca-Cola Breaks Ground on $650M Fairlife Dairy Production...

Partnership Begins Leasing 475-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro...

Can-One USA Opens 180,000 SF Manufacturing Plant in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $6.2M Equity Investment for...

WMG Development Opens Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Southwest...