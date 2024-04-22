Gettys Group Completes $50M Hotel Renovation in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Gettys Group Cos., a Chicago-based hotel design and development firm, has completed the $50 million renovation of the 403-room Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The hotel originally opened in 1974. The capital improvement program upgraded all the bedding, furniture and bathrooms of all guestrooms and expanded the number of suites from 25 to 37. In addition, the project team upgraded the entryway, lobby and amenity spaces, which include private and conference-style workspaces and 30,000 square feet of event space. Lastly, ownership introduced a revamped lineup of food-and-beverage offerings. Dallas-based HKS Architects designed the renovation, and an entity doing business as 1701 Commerce Acquisitions owns the hotel.