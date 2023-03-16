Geyser Group, Sephira Near Completion of 76-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Johnny in Austin will add 76 apartments, including 16 affordable housing units to the local supply.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer The Geyser Group is nearing completion of The Johnny, a 76-unit multifamily project in Central Austin. Geyser Group is developing the project in partnership with The Sephira Group. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. In addition, 16 of the residences are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Communal amenities include a fitness center and a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen. Full completion is slated for April.