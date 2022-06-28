REBusinessOnline

Geyser Group, Sephira Underway on 76-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Johnny-Austin

The Johnny in Austin will total 76 units upon completion next January.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer The Geyser Group is underway on construction of The Johnny, a 76-unit multifamily project in East Austin. Geyser Group is developing the project in partnership with The Sephira Group. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and will be furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. In addition, 16 of the residences will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Communal amenities will include a fitness center,  and a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen. Construction began last November, and completion is slated for January 2023.

