GF Casting Solutions Selects Augusta for $184M Manufacturing Plant

AUGUSTA, GA. — GF Casting Solutions AG, a manufacturer of lightweight metal components for the transportation and energy industries, has selected Augusta as the site for a new plant. The company, a division of Swiss company Georg Fischer AG, will invest more than $184 million into the new facility.

GF Casting’s LEED-certified facility will be situated within Augusta Corporate Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development site, and will produce cast-aluminum parts for the automotive industry. Operations are expected to begin in 2027 and create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

Civic and utility partners on the project include Georgia Power, the Georgia Department of Economic Development Global Commerce, Augusta Economic Development Authority, State of Georgia Europe Office and Georgia Quick Start.