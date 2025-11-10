Monday, November 10, 2025
GF Central Plastics Opens 150,000 SF Metals Manufacturing Facility in Shawnee, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

SHAWNEE, OKLA. — GF Central Plastics has opened a 150,000-square-foot metals manufacturing facility in Shawnee, an eastern suburb of Oklahoma City. The facility will complement GF Central’s existing 500,000-square-foot plastic and metals manufacturing plant in Shawnee. Project partners included TAP Architecture, Entegrity Energy Partners, Coalign Group, Cedar Creek Inc. and Evans General Contractors. A grand opening ceremony took place in mid-October, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by next April.

