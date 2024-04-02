GFI Partners to Undertake 200,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment in Grafton, Massachusetts

GRAFTON, MASS. — GFI Partners will undertake a 200,000-square-foot life sciences redevelopment project in Grafton, located in Worcester County. The Boston-based developer will convert a 33.2-acre site that was formerly part of the Grafton State Hospital campus into a two-building facility that can also support industrial usage under local zoning laws. MassDevelopment sold the parcel to GFI Partners for an undisclosed price. Construction is set to begin this summer and to be complete in early 2026.