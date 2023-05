NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm GFI Realty has arranged the $4.1 million sale of a 29-unit multifamily building located at 1342 St. Lawrence Ave. in the Soundview neighborhood of The Bronx. Built in 1928, the five-story building houses 23 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.Zachary Fuchs of GFI Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors, in the transaction.