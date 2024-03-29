GFI Realty Arranges $4.8M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm GFI Realty has arranged the $4.8 million sale of a 48-unit apartment building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The six-story building was constructed in 1930 and consists of 20 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom apartments, five three-bedroom residences and one four-bedroom unit. Matthew Sparks of GFI Realty represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Josh Orlander, also with GFI, represented the buyer, a private investor.