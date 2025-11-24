GFI Realty Arranges $40M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage and advisory firm GFI Realty Services has arranged a $40 million acquisition loan for 1501 Voorhies Avenue, a multifamily building in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay area. The loan is collateralized by the rental portion of the building, spanning floors two through 19, as well as a 105-space parking garage. Floors 20 through 28 house condos. Daniel Lerer of GFI Realty arranged the loan through OceanFirst Bank. The undisclosed borrower has rebranded the building as Aqualina New York.