Monday, November 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

GFI Realty Arranges $40M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage and advisory firm GFI Realty Services has arranged a $40 million acquisition loan for 1501 Voorhies Avenue, a multifamily building in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay area. The loan is collateralized by the rental portion of the building, spanning floors two through 19, as well as a 105-space parking garage. Floors 20 through 28 house condos. Daniel Lerer of GFI Realty arranged the loan through OceanFirst Bank. The undisclosed borrower has rebranded the building as Aqualina New York.

You may also like

WilmerHale Renews 201,018 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

Joint Venture Acquires 126,108 SF Office, Industrial Building...

Eagle Partners Buys 350-Unit Multifamily Property in Hacienda...

Northmarq Secures $66.1M Construction Loan for Palm &...

Merchants Capital Secures $152.3M in Financing for Affordable...

Draper and Kramer Acquires 263-Unit Luxury Apartment Community...

Atlanta Multifamily Market: Signs of a Recovery After...

LV Collective Completes 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown...

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...