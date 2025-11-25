Tuesday, November 25, 2025
4701-Pine-Street-Philadelphia
The multifamily property at 4701 Pine St. in Philadelphia is located within the Garden Court area of the city's University City district.
LoansMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

GFI Realty Arranges $96M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based brokerage and advisory firm GFI Realty Services has arranged a $96 million loan for the refinancing of 4701 Pine Street, a 412-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood. The property consists of a 192-unit pre-war building that was recently renovated, a newly constructed, 220-unit building, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 260-space parking garage. Daniel Lerer of GFI Realty arranged the loan. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

