NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm GFI Realty Services has negotiated the $3.2 million sale of a 23-unit multifamily building located in the Midwood area of Brooklyn. Built in 1928, the property consists of four studios, 11 one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment. Matthew Sparks of GFI Realty represented the seller, Santa Rosa Realty, in the transaction. Moshe Goldberger, also with GFI Realty, represented the buyer, Aida Abba Realty.