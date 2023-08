NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm GFI Realty has negotiated the sale of an eight-unit apartment building in the Boerum Hill area of Brooklyn. The four-story building was originally constructed in 1905, offers two- and three-bedroom units and recently underwent a gut renovation. Zachary Fuchs of GFI Realty represented the seller, Eric Orlofsky, and the buyer, an undisclosed local investor, in the transaction.