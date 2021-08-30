REBusinessOnline

GFI Realty Services Arranges $11.3M Sale of San Antonio Warehouse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The warehouse at 7042 Industrial Way in San Antonio totals 151,793 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — GFI Realty Services Inc. has arranged the $11.3 million sale of a 151,793-square-foot warehouse located at 7042 Industrial Way in southeast San Antonio. Building features include 24-foot clear heights, 74 dock-high doors and 84 trailer parking spaces. Joshua Peck and Susan Annis of GFI Realty represented the buyer, Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property was 60 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as CEVA Logistics and Glazer’s Beer & Beverage.

